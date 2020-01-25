Force Sensor Market by Application, Technology (Piezoelectric Force Sensor, Strain Gauge, Load Cell, Capacitive Force Sensor, and Magnetoelastic Force Sensor)– Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Force Sensor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Force Sensor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Force Sensor Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Force Sensor Market is projected to grow from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5%. This report spread across 155 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 42 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Force Sensor Market:

METTLER TOLEDO (US)

Spectris (US)

Flintec (Sweden)

Vishay Precision Group (US)

Honeywell (US)

Gefran (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Senata Technologies (US)

Kistler (Switzerland)

BCM Sensor Technologies(Belgium)

Baumer Group (Switzerland)

Tekscan (US)

Lorrenz Messtechnik (Germany)

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology (US)

Taiwan Alpha Electronic (Taiwan)

Texas Instruments(US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Uneo (Taiwan)

Priamus System Technologies (Switzerland)

The market for manufacturing applications is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. The industrial sector includes manufacturing and process industries such as semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace & defense. The large-scale implementation of sensors across various industries for the purpose of generating data and monitoring facilities are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in this application.

Piezoelectric force sensor is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2019. Piezoelectric sensors detect changes in pressure, acceleration, temperature, strain, and force and convert the acquired data to an electrical charge. Hence, it is mostly used in applications involving flex motions, touch, vibrations, and shock measurement. Piezoelectric sensors are used in various industries, such as healthcare, aerospace, and consumer electronics, as well as nuclear instrumentation.

Competitive Landscape of Force Sensor Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis of Players in Force Sensor Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio (26 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (26 Companies)

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Product Launches and Developments

6.2 Mergers

6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, and Joint Ventures

Reason to access this report:

This research report categorizes the global force sensor market based on application, operation, force type, technology, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the force sensor industry and forecasts the same till 2024.