Food Tourism Market: World Segments, High Key Players, Size And Up To Date Trends By Forecast To 2025 

The "Food Tourism Market" report offers detailed coverage of Food Tourism industry. The market research gives historical (data status 2014-2019) and forecast (5 Forces forecast 2020-2025) including Food Tourism Market Size (Value, Production and Consumption), Demand, End-Use Details, Price Trends, Company Shares, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the leading Food Tourism producers like ( Abercrombie & Kent, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, ITC Travel Group, TU Elite ).

Scope of Food Tourism Market: Food Tourism is the exploration of food as the purpose of tourism. It is now considered a vital component of the tourism experience. Dining out is common among tourists and “food is believed to rank alongside climate, accommodation, and scenery” in importance to tourists.In case of gastronomy tourism, the tourist visits different places to appreciate, consume various food and beverages from various places.gastronomy tourism has emerged from more than just tasting local cuisines. It has evolved to the phase where it combines various cultural practices and revealing the ethical and sustainable values of the territory, the landscape, the sea, local history, values, and culture heritage. This intangible cultural heritage differs from place to place where service providers make efforts on representing the same through various gastronomical factors. This makes gastronomy tourism attractive making its customers curious and tending to explore various places around the globe for the same.

☯ Gourmet Tour

☯ Visit Markets and Food Producers

☯ Food Fair

☯ Food Activities

☯ Gourmet Museum

☯ Cooking Class

☯ Solo

☯ Group

☯ Family

☯ Couples

☯ Enterprise

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

