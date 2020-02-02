Food Safety Testing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF SE, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Givaudan SA

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Food Safety Testing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Food Safety Testing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Food Safety Testing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Food Safety Testing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Food Safety Testing industry situations. According to the research, the Food Safety Testing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Food Safety Testing market.

Global food safety testing market was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Food Safety Testing Market include:

BASF SE

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Encapsys LLC.

Arcade Beauty

Koehler Innovative Solutions

Lycored Corp.

Symrise AG ntertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Det Norske Veritas

ALS Laboratory