Food Preservatives Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2026

In 2018, the market size of Food Preservatives Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Preservatives . This report studies the global market size of Food Preservatives , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Food Preservatives Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Food Preservatives history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018. In global Food Preservatives market, the following companies are covered: By geography, the market is segmented into four regions; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The North America is the largest market for food preservatives in 2013 and is expected to be the same by 2020. However, RoW is expected to be the fastest growing market for the food preservatives during the forecast period.

Preservatives are added to food products to prevent decomposition and unwanted bacterial growth. Currently, using preservatives in bakery and dairy products, beverages, meat and poultry has become the accepted method to resolve quality issues of the food industry worldwide. Food preservatives are used to keep food products safe for a long duration of time. Food preservatives can be categorized into two major segments – natural and synthetic. Preservatives included under synthetic food preservatives are benzoic acid, sorbic acid, lactic acid, and propionic acid among others. Busy lifestyles and increasing number of working people is fueling the demand for processed food. With the current market trend, manufacturers are using preservatives for maintaining the quality and standard of food for long durations. Rising concerns for health hazards is increasing the demand for food preservatives globally.

Synthetic is the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally. Sensing consumer interest towards convenient and ready to eat products, manufacturers are using food preservatives to maintain the quality and taste of the food products. With high growth rates of the food industry, major manufacturers are using both synthetic and natural preservatives to avoid the health hazards caused by unwanted bacterial growth.

The key players dominating the market for the food preservatives are, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr Hansen A/S among others.

