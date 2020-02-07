Food Hydrocolloids Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2026

Hydrocolloids are gums that are added to foodstuffs to control their functional properties such as thickening and gelling. Hydrocolloids are widely applicable in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry and are used in food & beverages industry as thickening agents, emulsifying agents, stabilizing agents, and gelling agents. These food hydrocolloids are produced from wide range of sources such as plants, animals, synthetic, microbial, and seaweed.

The factors that drive the demand for food hydrocolloids are its multi-functionality, increase in health awareness, and growth in demand for bakery & confectionery products. The key players in the market are continuously focused on R&D to provide innovative products to cater to their growing demand in processed & convenience foods. However, the stringent regulations pertaining to use of food stabilizer products is anticipated to hamper the growth of food hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.

The global food hydrocolloids market is segmented based on function, source, type, application, and geography. Based on function, itis classified into thickener, stabilizers, coating material, fat replacer, gelling agent, and others. The source type includes plant, animal, microbial, seaweed, and synthetic. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into carrageenan, gelatin, xanthan gum, alginates, agar, pectin, locust bean gum, gum Arabic, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry products, beverages, sauces & dressing, dairy products, and others. Geographically, itis categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global food hydrocolloids market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Cargill, Inc.

CP Kelco

Ashland Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

Rousselot S.A.S.

Kerry Group PLC.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson

TIC GUMs Inc.

