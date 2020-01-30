Food Encapsulation Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The global Food Encapsulation market was valued at USD 31.06 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 51.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2017 to 2025.

Encapsulation is a process to trap active agents and improve the functionality of the food. The growing demand for functional foods is expected to boost the demand for this technology. The major types used for encapsulation are proteins, lipids and polysaccharides.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing consumption of functional foods

1.2 Increasing product appeal by improvising taste, flavor, and color

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costs hinder mass commercialization

2.2 Technological developments yet to gain acceptance

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Encapsulation market is segmented on the type, core phase, technology, and region.

1. By Core Phase:

1.1 Vitamins

1.1.1 Vitamin A

1.1.2 Vitamin C

1.1.3 Vitamin D

1.1.4 Vitamin E

1.1.5 Vitamin K

1.1.6 Vitamin B complex

1.2 Minerals

1.3 Phosphatase

1.4 Enzymes

1.5 Lactase

1.6 Lipase

1.7 Organic Acid

1.7.1 Lactic Acid

1.7.2 Citric Acid

1.7.3 Sorbic Acid

1.7.4 Fumaric Acid

1.8 Flavors and Essence

1.9 Colors

1.10 Preservatives

1.11 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Lipids

2.2 Emulsifiers

2.3 Proteins

2.4 Polysaccharides

2.5 Others

3. By Technology:

3.1 Physical Process

3.1.1 Atomization

3.1.2 Extrusion

3.1.3 Fluid Bed Technique

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Chemical Process

3.3 Physico-Chemical Process

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Lycored Group

2. AVEKA Group

3. Cargill

4. Frieslandcampina Kievit

5. Kerry Group

6. Royal DSM NV

7. Firmenich Incorporated

8. Symrise AG

9. Ingredion

10. Balchem Corporation

11. Sensient Technologies Corporation

12. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

