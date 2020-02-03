Food Emulsifiers Market Insights on Upcoming Trends 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Food Emulsifiers Market is accounted for $2.55 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.48 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as growing consumption of convenience foods and premium products, rising beverage industry and high demand for specialty food ingredients in various applications will boost the market growth. However, growing health concerns and Complex US regulatory environment may hinder the market growth.

Emulsifiers used in food are also known as emulgents. Emulsifiers or colloids are extensively used as additives during processing of victuals. These products have a broad application spectrum ranging from bakery to meat processing. The food emulsifier is a substance that stabilizes food emulsion by increasing its kinetic stability. Food emulsifiers are either synthetic or natural food additives, which assist the stabilization and formation of emulsions by reducing surface tension at the oil-water interface.

Amongst Application, Bakery Products segment registered considerable market share during the forecast period due to growing demand for innovative gluten-free baked products. In bread making, they are used for dough conditioning and shelf life extension. By geography, North America dominated the market owing to presence of many international chocolate brands and growing demand for and dairy & frozen desserts and convenience foods among the consumers.

Some of the key players in Food Emulsifiers include Dupont, Cargill Inc.,Corbion , Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc,Archer Daniels Midland Company , Lonza Group Ltd.,Danisco A/S, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Palsgaard A/S, Solvay S.A. , Adani Wilmar Ltd.,Stepan Company and Lubrizol Corporation

Types Covered:

• Mono- & Di-Glycerides and their Derivatives

• Sorbitan Esters

• Lecithin

• Polyglycerol Esters

• Stearoyl Lactylates

• Polyhydric Emulsifiers

• Anionic Emulsifiers

• Other Types

Functions Covered:

• Protein Interaction

• Crystal Modification

• Lubrication and Processing Aids

• Starch Complexing

• Emulsification

• Oil Structuring

• Aeration and Stabilization

Sources Covered:

• Animal Source

• Plant Source

• Synthetic

Applications Covered:

• Dairy & Frozen Desserts

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery Products

• Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

• Convenience Foods

• Beverage

• Oil and Fat

• Margarine & spreads

• Infant Formula

• Sauces & Dressings

• Food & Nutrition

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

