Food Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Nord Drivesystems, Rexnord Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Food Automation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Food Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Food Automation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Food Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Food Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Food Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Food Automation market.

Global Food Automation Market was valued at USD 8.31 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.89 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Food Automation Market include:

Nord Drivesystems

Rexnord Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GEA Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation