Folding Furniture Market Size scope, industry trends, demand and growth 2025

Global Folding Furniture Market to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2025.

Global Folding Furniture Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global folding furniture market are increase in number of smaller homes, demand for multifunctional furniture, rapid pace of urbanization and growth in real estate market. Furthermore, the demand for folding furniture is expected to remain high during the forecast period as it is an effective alternative for traditional furniture. However, one of the major restraining factors of global folding furniture market is fluctuating prices of raw material. Folding furniture is usually a great option for small spaces. It takes very little space when not used and it becomes as functional and great as any other type of furniture. But you don’t necessarily need to live in a tiny home to opt for folding furniture. It’s something that’s always great to have around. Folding furniture are various types such as folding chair, folding table etc. Folding furniture is available in a number of price range and it can be stored in a corner when it is not using. foldable furniture have a benefit of taking minimal space as a result of which there is a lot of empty space in which you can place your favorite decorative items. Foldable furniture are also available online. Foldable furniture are very convenient to handle, flexible and versatile.

The regional analysis of Global Folding Furniture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue in 2016 across the globe owing to growth in population and smaller living areas. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major market in Asia Pacific region. North America region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in demand for low maintenance interior products, is driving the growth of the market in North America region. European region space saving furniture designed by Europe’s finest interior designers is gaining fame across the globe which is also referred as Space Savor. In rest of the world, Middle East & Brazil are expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period, mainly due to lack of space, changing lifestyle, and development of the hotels in these regions.

The major market player included in this report are:

Ikea

Leggett & Platt

Dorel Industries

Hussey Seatings

Lifetime Products

A-Z-Boy

KI

Haworth

Quanyou

Meco Corporation

BBMG Tiantan Furniture

Flexsteel Industries

RUKU Klappmobel

Maxchief Eur et al

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chair

Table

Sofa

Bed

Other Furniture

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Folding Furniture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

