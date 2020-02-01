Folding Cartons Market and Forecast Study Launched

The global Folding Cartons market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Folding Cartons market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the ASEAN market. Key players in the ASEAN Folding Cartons market include Amcor Limited, AR Packaging Group AB, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, Mayr-Melnhof Karton Gesellschaft M.b.h., International Paper, DS Smith PLC, and Rengo Co., Ltd.

The ASEAN folding cartons market is segmented into:

By End User

Food & BeveragesÃÂ Frozen & Chilled food products Fresh food products Bakery & Confectionary Ready to eat food products Beverages OthersÃÂ

Homecare Products

Personal care products

Pharma and Healthcare products

Tobacco Products

Industrial Products

Others

By Order Type

Standard

Customized

By Material Type

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK)

Coated Recycled Board (CRB)

Uncoated Kraft Boxboard (UKB)

