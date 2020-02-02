Fog Computing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cisco Systems Microsoft Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, Intel Corporation, GE Digital, Fujitsu

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Fog Computing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Fog Computing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Fog Computing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Fog Computing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Fog Computing industry situations. According to the research, the Fog Computing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Fog Computing market.

Global Fog Computing Market was valued at USD 22.19 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 753.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5425&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Fog Computing Market include:

Cisco Systems Microsoft Corporation

ARM Holdings PLC

Intel Corporation

GE Digital

Fujitsu

Schneider Electric Software’

Toshiba Corporation

Prismtech Corporation