Focused Ion Beam Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2026



Competitive Dynamics

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evans Analytical Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Fibics Incorporated, TescanOrsay Holding A.S., Raith GmbH, JEOL Ltd., Nanosurf AG, and zeroKNanoTechare some of the major players operating in the focused ion beam marketprofiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Focused Ion Beam Market

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Ion Source

Gallium

Gold

Iridium

others

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Application

Sample Preparation

Nanofabrication

Others

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



