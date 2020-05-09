Foam Glass Market Global Insights 2019, Forecast to 2024 | Pittsburgh Corning LLC., Geocell Schaumglas GmbH, GLAPOR Schaumglas produkte

The ‘Global Foam Glass Market Outlook 2019-2024’ offers detailed coverage of Foam Glass industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Foam Glass producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Foam Glass producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

According to Gen Consulting Company, the global foam glass market reached USD $$$ million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1,806 million by the end of the year 2024 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.54% during the period of assessment. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global foam glass for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the foam glass sales volume and revenue.

Key Vendors:

Pittsburgh Corning, LLC., Geocell Schaumglas GmbH, GLAPOR Schaumglas produkte, RUSNANO Group, Misapor AG, Stikloporas JSC, Uusioaines Ltd. (Partnera Ltd.), Veriso GmbH, REFAGLASS s.r.o., Earthstone International, Inc., Dennert Poraver GmbH, Hebei Lanlian Foam Glass Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Insulation Technology Co., Ltd. (ZES), request free sample to get a complete list of companies.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

Foam glass, otherwise known as cellular glass is a lightweight, opaque glass material having a closed-cell structure. There are many advantages about it, such as light weight, high strength, and low thermal conductivity. Foam glass is light enough to float in water and has been used as a substitute for cork, but its main uses are for thermal and sound insulation. It is impervious to moisture, most fumes, and vermin.

Asia Pacific reckoned as the most significant regional market and accounted for 34.50% of the total market volume in 2018. The market share is expected to increase to reach 42.11% by 2024. Increase demand in China will be a decisive factor for the overall Asia Pacific foam glass industry, which is expected to benefit from the lower raw material prices and augment supply levels over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the market for foam glass is segmented into building, infrastructure, chemical & industrial, gardening & landscaping, agricultural & water treatment, and other. The building segment was valued at USD $$$ million in the year 2018 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 579 million in the year 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.30% during the period of assessment.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Foam Glass market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

-Key market segments and sub-segments

-Evolving market trends and dynamics

-Changing supply and demand scenarios

-Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

-Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

-Competitive insights

-Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

