Flyash Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

The worldwide market for Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 437310 million US$ in 2024, from 347010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mando Corporation

Delphi (Aptiv)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Mobileye (Intel)

Continental AG

WABCO

Autoliv

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low-speed AEBS

High-speed AEBS

The segment of Low-speed AEBS holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The passenger cars holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 74% of the market share.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

