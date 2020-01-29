Fluoropolymer Materials Market (2020-2030) Latest Trends, Analysis & Insights

The growth of the market is largely being driven by expansion of key end-use industries such as automotive and electronics, healthy demand for fluoropolymer-based materials in Asia-Pacific (APAC), and rising industrial applications of these materials across the world. Moreover, growing photovoltaic (PV) installation is aiding the market growth.

On the basis of type, the fluoropolymer materials market is mainly categorized into fluoroelastomers, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). Among these, PTFE accounted for the largest sales volume in the market.

Industrial processing, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and automotive and transportation are the various application areas of fluoropolymer materials. Among these, the electrical and electronics industry held the largest share in the fluoropolymer materials market.

The PV industry utilizes fluoropolymer materials extensively owing to their chemical and environmental resistance, durability, photostability, flexibility, moisture resistance, and electrical isolation. The solar PV market is predicted to witness substantial growth in the near future, owing to the increase in investments and government initiatives. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations, growing shift toward green energy sources, and advancements in technology are the factors leading to an increase in the installation of solar power plants, thereby providing fluoropolymer materials market players immense growth opportunities.