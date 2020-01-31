Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2027

The global Fluoropolymer Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fluoropolymer Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Fluoropolymer Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fluoropolymer Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fluoropolymer Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Whitford Corporation

Akzonobel N.V.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

E.I. DU Pont DE Nemours & Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

The Valspar Corporation

Beckers Group

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tiger Drylac U.S.A., Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PTFE Coating

PVDF Coating

FEP Coatings

ETFE Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Food Processing

Chemical Processing

Electrical and Electronics

Building & Construction

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Fluoropolymer Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fluoropolymer Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

