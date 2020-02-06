Flue Gas Analyzer 2027 Market Data | Industry Insights as Per OG Analysis Latest Report

A flue gas analyzer monitors the composition of the flue gas of a boiler heating unit for determination of the air and fuel mixture in order to ensure maximum heat output. The portable device measures the percentage of oxygen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the flue. Heaters, boilers and furnaces burn fuel in the presence of oxygen to generate heat. Obtaining am optimum balance of fuel and the air provides efficient combustion as well as maximized cost savings. The flue gas analyzers are particularly useful in hazardous environments.

Rapid increase in environmental awareness coupled with stringent environmental regulations being laid out by the concerned authorities is rapidly driving the revenues for the flue gas analyzer market. High costs of flue gas analyzer devices would hinder the growth of these device and pose challenge to the growth of flue gas analyzer market. Increasing investments by Governments on environmental protection especially in the developing economies would magnify growth opportunities for the players operating in the flue gas analyzer market.

The global flue gas analyzer market is segmented on the basis of installation type, technology and application. On the basis of installation type, the flue gas analyzer market is segmented into fixed and portable. The flue gas analyzer market on the basis of the technology is classified into COx, NOx and SOx. Based on application, the flue gas analyzer market is segmented into small furnaces, maritime, industrial applications and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the flue gas analyzer market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

California Analytical Instruments

Dragerwerk

Horiba

Kane International Limited

Nova Analytical Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Testo AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The report analyzes factors affecting the flue gas analyzer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flue gas analyzer market in these regions.

