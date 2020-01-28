Flow Meters Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Flow Meters market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Flow Meters market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Flow Meters market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Flow Meters market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

In this Flow Meters market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Flow Meters market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Flow Meters market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Flow Meters market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Flow Meters over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Flow Meters across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Flow Meters and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Flow Meters market report covers the following solutions:

Trends and Opportunities

Up gradation of the existing petroleum refineries and the advancements in waste water treatment plants will provide significant opportunities for growth of the global flow meters market. In the downside, instability associated with flow rates can hamper the market’s trajectory to an extent. Nevertheless, in the coming years, the development of smart meters such as coriolis and ultrasonic flow meters will create lucrative opportunities for enterprises operating in the global flow meters market. Such novel machines are gradually replacing traditional counterparts such as positive displacement flow meters and differential pressure flow meters, thereby creating significant opportunities for the enterprises in the global flow meters market.

Global Flow Meters Market: Key Segments

Rotameters are often touted as the most commonly used flow meters. They provide simple, short, and economical means of measuring flow rates in a fluid system. These devices work on variable area principle, which comprises three elements, vis-à-vis, a float, tapered flow tube, and measurement scale. Among these, floats are made from less dense materials and rises to higher positions in tubes. Due to their designs, floats yield lower flow capacities. Currently numerous types of flow meters are available in the market and they are used to quantify liquid or gas flowing. The report therefore segments the market based on type and studies the factors influencing its growth across these segments.

Flow meters such as turbine flow meter, mechanical flow meter, magnetic flow meter, optical flow meter, coriolis, positive displacement, ultrasonic, thermal mass, vortex, turbine, differential pressure and other are used based on requirement. By end user, waste water treatment and petroleum sector account for the highest demand witnessed in the flow meters market. However, flow meters are also witnessing increasing application in the energy sector. Regionally, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Africa have been exhibiting lucrative opportunities for the global flow meters market.

Global Flow Meters Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the prevalent competitive scenario, the report delves into profiling the leading companies operating in the global flow meters market. It also conducts SWOT analysis on these companies to identify their strengths and weaknesses. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies are forecast to witness over the course of the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Azbil Corporation, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Badger Meter Inc., Yokogawa Electric Company, ENDRESS + HAUSER AG, Invensys Plc., and Siemens A.G. among others.

The Flow Meters market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Flow Meters market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Flow Meters market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Flow Meters market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Flow Meters across the globe?

All the players running in the global Flow Meters market are elaborated thoroughly in the Flow Meters market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Flow Meters market players.

