Flow Cytometers Market 2015- 2019 Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Research Report 2020-2025

Flow cytometers (FC or FCM) are automated instruments that quantitate properties of single cells, one cell at a time. They can measure cell size, cell granularity, the amounts of cell components such as total DNA, newly synthesized DNA, gene expression as the amount messenger RNA for a particular gene, amounts of specific surface receptors, amounts of intracellular proteins, or transient signaling events in living cells. Quantities are usually relative, but can be numbers of molecules per cell when absolute values are needed. Typically, up to three to six properties or components are quantitated in a single sample, cell by cell, for about 10,000 cells, in less than one minute (not counting time to prepare the sample, which might be an hour or more).

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Flow Cytometers by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Analytical flow cytometer

Sorting flow cytometer

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

BD

Beckman Coulter

Merck KGaA (Emd millipore)

Partec Gmbh

Thermo Fisher

Luminex Corp

Miltenyi Biotec

Intellicyt Corp

Sony（Icyt）

Apogee Flow Systems

Advanced Analytical

GE Healthcare

Union Biometrica

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Hospital & Clinic

Biotech & Pharmaceutical

Laboratory

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

