Flooring Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Shaw Industries, Beaulieu International, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett S.A

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Flooring Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Flooring market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Flooring market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Flooring players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Flooring industry situations. According to the research, the Flooring market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Flooring market.

Global Flooring Market was valued at USD 325.60 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 499.71 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Flooring Market include:

Shaw Industries

Beaulieu International

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett S.A

Forbo Holding AG

Interface

Toli Corporation

Armstrong Flooring