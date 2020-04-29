Floor Standing Enclosures Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

A floor standing enclosure is basically a rack that organizes IT and other industrial equipment into uniform assemblies that allow for the efficient and organized use of space and other resources. A floor standing enclosure consists of two or four rails that are vertically mounted and the framework that supports the rails and help to keep the rails in place. These rails and the supporting framework are usually made of steel or aluminium to support the heavy equipment placed on them.

The width of the rails and the spacing, horizontal and vertical, of the mounting holes, the size of the cabinets and other measurements have been standardized. This allows the compatibility of the standard rack equipment with the standard racks. For example, most IT equipment is 19 inches wide and follows a standard set by the Electronics Industry Alliance (EIA) which is now maintained by the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA).

Floor Standing Enclosures Market: Types

There are three main kinds of racks, namely, open frame racks, rack enclosures and wall-mount racks. Open frame racks are open, and consist of no sides or doors. Open frame racks are usually used in applications where the equipment doesn’t need controlled airflow or physical security. Rack enclosures have front and rear doors that can be removed, removable side panels and four vertical mounting rails that can be adjusted. The front and back doors of rack enclosures are ventilated to provide for sufficient airflow from front to back for any installed equipment.

Rack enclosures are typically used for applications that require heavy equipment and where the equipment placed on the rack generates heat. Also, since the doors and the side places are able to lock, they are also able to provide physical security of the equipment that is placed on them. These rack enclosures are ideal for data centres and server rooms. Wall mount racks are attached to the wall, and this enables them to save floor space and make optimum use of space. They can be like open frame racks or enclosed cabinets. Wall mount racks are usually smaller in size than floor standing enclosures and cannot support as much weight.

The height of the floor standing enclosures is one of the most important considerations since it decides how many rack spaces are available for mounting the equipment. Due to this reason, the height of the rack is expressed through the number of available rack spaces. Also, other important consideration is the external measurement of the floor standing enclosures in order to ensure that they will fit through the doors in a particular industrial unit. Common heights for floor standing enclosures are 42U, 45U and 48U, while custom sizes are also available. Also, there are different kind of materials out of which floor standing enclosures are available. Some of the common materials include Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Polycarbonate (PC), Aluminium (AL), Glass fibre reinforced polyester (GRP), power coated mild steel and stainless steel (SS).