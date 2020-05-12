Floor Adhesive Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Floor Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 14.17 Billion by 2026 from USD 8.62 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



Growth of the floor adhesive market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for these adhesives from the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Floor adhesive are widely used in the healthcare, food, and automotive, among other industries. Escalating infrastructural activities in emerging as well as other countries is fuelling the floor adhesive market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2658

Floor adhesive market based on type has been segmented into epoxy, urethane, acrylic, vinyl and others. Epoxy adhesives is leading contributors of the market during the forecast period. Epoxy adhesives comprise of an epoxy resin and hardener. Epoxy adhesive forms strong and durable bond with most of the materials.

Based on application has been segmented into tile & stone, wood, carpet, laminate, others. Tile & stone application segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market for floor adhesives during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for floor adhesives from residential and industrial sectors in the emerging countries such as China, India, South Korea and various Southeast Asian countries.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2658

Scope of the Report:

Floor Adhesive Market, by Type:

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

• urethane

• Vinyl

• Others

Floor Adhesive Market, by Technology:

• Water-Based Adhesive

• Solvent-Based Adhesive

• Hot-Melt Based Adhesive

Floor Adhesive Market, by Application:

• Tile & Stone

• Wood

• Carpet

• Laminate

• Others

Floor Adhesive Market, by End-Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Floor Adhesive Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Floor Adhesive Market:

• Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

• Henkel AG (Germany)

• Sika AG (Switzerland)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Bostik SA (France)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Floor Adhesive Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Floor Adhesive Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Floor Adhesive Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Floor Adhesive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Floor Adhesive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Floor Adhesive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Floor Adhesive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Floor Adhesive by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Floor Adhesive Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Floor Adhesive Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Floor Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Floor Adhesive Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/floor-adhesive-market/2658/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com