Flock Adhesives Market Business Opportunities and Future Analysis 2025 | TMR

Flock can be defined as the process where the small fiber particles are deposited onto a surface. This process can also be followed on texture of any article to increase its value in terms of the tactile sensation, aesthetics, color and appearance. Flocking process can also be applied on insulation, slip-or-grip friction, and low reflectivity etc. In this process flock is joined to the material by a layer of adhesive. For the quality flocked finish it is important to use the correct adhesive.

Before choosing the adhesives the manufacturers of the fabrics, textiles, papers and boards etc. should consider the material of the substrate that they will be flocking and the characteristics of the ultimate flocked product. Some of the characteristics that manufacturers desires on their final product are being solvent resistant, washable, rigid or flexible, pigmented or flame retardant. The flock adhesives can be applied through brushing, spraying, dipping and silk screening.

Based on resin type, the global flock adhesives market can be classified into acrylics, polyurethane, epoxy resins and others. Acrylic is a versatile, styrene acrylics based adhesive product which has excellent water resistance properties. Acrylic flock adhesives are very durable when they are bonded to plastics, wood composites, concrete, ceramics and some other materials. Before applying acrylic flock adhesive the metals and plastics have to be wiped with the solvents. This adhesive is mostly used for sealing the edges of wood composites and application of water based paints and coatings.

Based on application, the global flock adhesives market can be classified into automotive, textiles, paper & packaging and others. The flock adhesives act has an insulating material which forms a seal around automotive windows. Flock adhesive is used to protect windows from dirt, helps in reduction of noise, and helps in facilitating glass sliding. Flock adhesive is also used applied in the interiors of automotive. This adhesive can be applied by spraying and is considered as a resistant to condensation water.

Major players operating in the global flock adhesives market are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, Dow Chemical, and Kissel + Wolf, among others. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the flock adhesive market experiences intense competition.