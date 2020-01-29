Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Market Analysis 2025 and Key Business Strategies by Top Companies – Excelerate Energy, Hoegh LNG, Golar LNG, BW Gas

“Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2023). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market overview:

The Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2023). The growth of the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market.

According reports analysis, Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) is considered as a vital component, which is required while transferring and transiting Liquefied Natural Gas using oceanic channels. It is also known as a special kind of ship that is only used for the transferring of Liquefied Natural Gas across the globe. The tremendous demand for Liquefied Natural Gas across different parts of the world is one of the major factors projected to encourage the growth of the Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market in the next few years.

The Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is sub segmented into Newly Built, Converted. Based on End Use Industry segment the market is sub segmented into Industrial, Power Generation.

As per regional analysis, the demand for Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) terminals is the greatest in regions that have high demand for Natural Gas and are far off from producing regions, such that pipeline networks are either non-existent between them or outright uneconomical. Liquefied Natural Gas imports are the easiest option for them and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) terminals provide a viable alternative for Liquefied Natural Gas imports as compared to land based terminals, given the low cost, quick project turnaround time and great flexibility. Fast growing economies in the Asia Pacific region, particularly Southeast Asia and the Middle East & Africa are expected to drive the growth of new demand for Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market are Excelerate Energy, Hoegh LNG, Golar LNG, BW Gas, Gazprom, FLEX LNG, EXMAR, DSME, OLT, MOL, Bumi Armada, Teekay.

Latest Industry Updates:

Excelerate Energy (MAY 1, 2019) :- DHAKA, BANGLADESH – The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Summit LNG has begun operations at Summit LNG Terminal located offshore Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal. The FSRU successfully completed commissioning of the liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal, owned by Summit LNG Terminal Co Ltd (Summit), on April 29, 2019. The terminal has a send-out capacity of 500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of natural gas.

In August 2017, Summit entered into a 15-year charter agreement with Excelerate for the FSRU Summit LNG. In addition to providing the FSRU, Excelerate acted as the Owner’s Engineer for Summit in regard to the fixed infrastructure components of the terminal, which included a subsea plug, mooring system, and subsea pipeline.

“The successful completion of the Summit LNG Terminal represents a significant positive change to Bangladesh’s energy supply – helping bolster local industry while benefitting the citizens of the country,” stated Excelerate’s Managing Director Steven Kobos. “We are pleased to have partnered with Summit on this very important project and are confident our experience and expertise in FSRUs will ensure an efficient and reliable service for Bangladesh for the years to come.”

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Report 2019

1 Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Definition

2 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Business Introduction

4 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

