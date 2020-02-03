Floating Power Plant Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2030
This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Floating Power Plant Market spending will reach USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 4.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2030. The floating power plant combines marine technology with the production of electricity. It offers power generation that is flexible and decentralized. Floating power stations eliminate the need for infrastructure and pre-feasibility studies, as required for onshore power stations. Floating power plants provide certain advantages such as fast electricity supply to areas with limited infrastructure, they can be relocated to areas where electricity is needed, these power plants require less space compared to land-based power plants, and secure power supply in the event of earthquakes and floods. Islands that are power deprived and are unable to build power plants can use floating power plants as a method of supply. It is possible to use existing cargo ship or ship as a floating power plant to eliminate the need for investment in new ones.
The floating power plants are essentially a replica of the traditional land-based gas turbine power generation concept.
It is predicted that floating power plants will be able to satisfy the rise in energy supply in a smaller moment relative to land-based power plants. The floating power plants are essentially a replica of the traditional concept of generating power from land-based gas turbines. Barge structures that are designed to support and allow the flow of forces in the barges hull support the turbine structures and foundations. This does not exaggerate the components. The barge’s hull girder provides differential weight and thermal gradient distribution. The turbine is thus isolated from the barge structure’s influences. Thus, the turbine is isolated from the influences of the barge structure. This reduces the chance of mechanical damage to the barge structure.
Floating power plants can economically supply electricity to a district or to a facility
Floating power plants can provide electricity from a land-based origin to a district or plant that utilizes electricity economically. They can also minimize economic regulatory constraints. In addition, they also work as a cause of emergency power. Floating power plant design is the amalgamation of marine power generation engineering protocols. They are restricted in their motion, however, and can only move along the vertical axis; it is not possible to rotate. One of the key advantages of the floating power plants is that they can be supplied with dual cooling alternatives such as seawater and roof-top radiators. Moreover, they are mobile, versatile, and adaptable that put low risk on the operation and power generation costs to the provider.
It is expected that the global floating power plant market will grow from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 4.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2030. The factors driving the floating power plant market include increasing power demand, coupled with the lack of power infrastructure, benefits over land-based power plants (mainly as it eliminates land-based issues), and energy efficiency mandates and clean energy demand (renewable energy source).
The renewable power source segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment.
According to the assessment by Visiongain, the non-renewable power sector maintains a significant proportion, largely owing to the absence of power infrastructure, combined with the rise in supply for energy. Due to increasing demand for energy efficiency mandates and demand for clean energy (renewable energy source), the renewable energy source segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment. Because of its advantages over land-based power crops and offshore wind turbines, floating storage and wind have seen an increase in facilities. The flying origin of solar energy is made up of main parts like solar panels and flying buildings.
Floating power plants Key Industry Developments
NTPC announced in March 2019 that its 1MW grid-connected hovering solar power plant in Gujrat will be near closure. For the last 6 months, the work for this power plant has been going on. As announced by Debashish Das, who is NTPC Director, this power plant will be commissioned in April 2019.
Thailand’s Electricity Generating Authority announced proposals for the construction of flying power installations across 8 dams in February 2019. The Siam cement company intends to build the first 45MW solar farm agreement at the Sirindhron Dam in Thailand.
In April 2019, Greenam Energy a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore based AM International Holdings has set up its first floating solar power plant at Tutricon. The plant has a capacity of 24MW. It has been built to optimize the energy production in industrial plants as said by the company.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
78 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Floating Power Plant market.
Global Floating Power Plant market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.
Floating Power Plant market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Floating Power Plant submarkets:
Forecasts and analysis of Floating Power Plant market by Power Source between 2020-2030
Non-renewable Market, 2020-2030
Gas Turbines Market, 2020-2030
IC Engines Market, 2020-2030
Renewable Market, 2020-2030
Solar Panels Market, 2020-2030
Floating Structures Market, 2020-2030
Wind Market, 2020-2030
Wind Turbines Market, 2020-2030
Sub-Structures Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Floating Power Plant market by Capacity between 2020-2030
1 MW–5 MW Market, 2020-2030
5.1 MW–20 MW Market, 2020-2030
20.1 MW–100 MW Market, 2020-2030
100.1 MW–250 MW Market, 2020-2030
Above 250 MW Market, 2020-2030
Regional Floating Power Plant market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:
Geographic Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
North America Market, 2020-2030
US Market, 2020-2030
Canada Market, 2020-2030
Europe Market, 2020-2030
The UK Market, 2020-2030
Germany Market, 2020-2030
France Market, 2020-2030
Italy Market, 2020-2030
Spain Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030
Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
China Market, 2020-2030
India Market, 2020-2030
Japan Market, 2020-2030
Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
LAMEA Market, 2020-2030
Latin America Market, 2020-2030
Middle East Market, 2020-2030
Africa Market, 2020-2030
Company profiles for the leading Floating Power Plant companies
Company Profiles of Leading Players
Caterpillar Inc
Ciel & Terre International
Floating Power Plant A/S
MAN Diesel & Turbo SE
Mitsubishi Corporation
Wartsila General Electric Company
Siemens AG
Ideol
Kyocera Corporation
Principle Power Inc
Upsolar
