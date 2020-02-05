Floating Covers Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast To 2023

Global Floating Covers market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floating Covers .

market taxonomy, market dynamics and an overview of the global floating covers market, which includes FMI analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the floating covers market. Furthermore, to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the floating covers market, a Y-o-Y analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided.

The global market for floating covers is further segmented as per material type and application type. On the basis of material type, the global market for floating covers is segmented into linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), and others. On the basis of application type, the global market for floating covers is segmented into mining storage ponds, agriculture (slurry, lagoons), waste water/liquid treatment, food processing & brewing, chemical treatment, and utilities & others.

The next section of the report highlights the floating covers market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study analyses the drivers that influence the regional floating covers market. The main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The floating covers market report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional floating covers market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the size of the floating covers market in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of floating covers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the floating covers market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market with the help of the parent market. We gathered data from secondary research and validated it through primary research. Also, we form the basis of how the floating covers market is expected to develop in the future by taking into account the opinions of industry experts. Given the characteristics of the floating covers market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters to understand the predictability of the floating covers market and identify the right opportunities across the floating covers market.

To understand the key segments in terms of growth of the floating covers market, globally, Future Market Insights also provides the historical and forecast growth rate data of segments. This date will offer a deep understanding about the nature of the global floating covers market.

The segments for the global floating covers market have been analysed in terms of their market share to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to floating covers market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the key trends in the floating covers market.

Floating Covers Market – Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report on floating covers, a ‘dashboard view’ of companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total floating covers market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the floating covers marketplace.

Floating Covers Market – Company Profiles

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global floating covers market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global floating covers market include Raven Industries Inc., GSE Environmental, Inc., Royal TenCate, Cooley Group, Nilex Inc., FLI France SAS, Hexa-Cover A/S, Industrial & Environmental Concepts, Inc., Advanced Water Treatment Technologies, and Aquatan (Pty) Ltd among others.

Floating Covers Market – Research Methodology

The robust methodology used by analysts at FMI for deducing floating covers market data is also included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of floating covers, followed by an in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on the use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over 6 regions i.e. Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which FMI considers for segmenting the global floating covers market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at regional levels, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at the worldwide level to create global floating covers market measurements.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Floating Covers Market

By Material Type

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Application Type

Mining Storage Ponds

Agriculture (Slurry, Lagoons)

Waste Water/Liquid Treatment

Food Processing & Brewing

Chemical Treatment

Utilities & Other

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India ASEAN Countries Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Northern Africa South Africa Turkey Israel Rest of MEA



