Flip-Top Packaging Market value projected to expand by 2016 – 2024

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Flip-Top Packaging market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Flip-Top Packaging market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Flip-Top Packaging are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Flip-Top Packaging market.

Market Segmentation

Flip-top packaging market can be segmented on the basis of application, which include:

Food & Beverage Jams and Jellies Ketchups Juices Water Soda Health Drink Others



Dairy Products Milk



Pharmaceuticals Syrups Tablets



Health & Hygiene Shampoo Lotions Creams Oil Others

Automotive

Other Consumer Goods

Flip-top packaging market can be segmented on the basis of raw material, which include:

LDPE

LLDPE

PP

PVC

Others

Flip-top packaging can be segmented on the basis of application including food and beverage industry which includes flip-top packaging for products categories like jellies and jams, ketchups, juices, water, health drinks, soda and others, dairy products such as milk bottles, pharmaceuticals wherein, flip-top packaging is used for syrups and small sized tablets, health and hygiene products which includes a wide range of products such as creams, lotions, oil, shampoo. It is also widely applied in the automotive industry for products like diesel, engine oil and others. Flip-top packaging method includes plastic caps that can be segmented on the basis of plastic materials such as LDPE, LLDPE, PP, PVC and others.

Flip-Top Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for flip-top packaging include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APAC is expected to witness a rapid growth in the flip-top packaging market owing to the presence and continuous development in food and beverage industries. Developing countries such as India and China are expected to have a robust demand for flip-top packaging market. MEA is expected to grow significantly in terms of global flip-top packaging market. Matured markets such as North America, Europe and Latin America are expected to contribute moderately to flip-top packaging market.

Flip-Top Packaging Market: Market Players

The market players in flip-top packaging include Amcor Limited, Bericap Holding GmBH, Berry Plastics Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Nampak Limited, Hangzhou Xinye Bottle Cap Company Ltd., Shanghai Zijiang Enterprise Group Company td., Tetra Pak and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

