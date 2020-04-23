Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Global Strategies and Insight driven transformation 2019-2025

The Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Flight Management Systems (FMS) market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Honeywell, Thales, GE, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Rockwell Collins, Esterline, Garmin.

The global Flight Management Systems (FMS) market is expected to reach approximately US$ 4.1 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Market Insights

A flight management system (FMS) is a fundamental component of a modern airliner’s avionics. An FMS is a specialized computer system that automates a wide variety of in-flight tasks, reducing the workload on the flight crew to the point that modern civilian aircraft no longer carry flight engineers or navigators.

The line fit segment dominates the overall market in terms of market size, and is expected to exhibit a similar trend during the next five years owing to the rise in aircraft orders and deliveries worldwide.

Flight Management Systems (FMS) representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$38.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Visual Display Unit (VDU) will reach a market size of US$70.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$340 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for the report has been given below.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 50%, D level – 35%, Others – 15%

By Region: North America – 44%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 15%, RoW – 6%

The Flight Management Systems (FMS) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Line Fit

Retrofit

On The basis Of Application, the Global Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market is Segmented into :

NBA

WBA

VLA

RTA

Regions are covered by Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

