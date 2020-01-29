Flexographic Printing Inks Market Trends 2019-2025

Indepth Study of this Flexographic Printing Inks Market
Flexographic Printing Inks Market Report, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Flexographic Printing Inks . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.
As per the research, the Flexographic Printing Inks market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.
Market Segments Covered from the Flexographic Printing Inks Market
The growth capacity Promote value of each of sub-segments and those segments is included in the report.
segmented as follows:
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- UV-cured
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Corrugated Containers
- Folding Cartons
- Tags & Labels
- Others
- Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin
- Nitrocellulose
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Others
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.
- Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.
- Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.
- Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.
- Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region
- The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide
