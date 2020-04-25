Flexible Packaging Market 2019 to Perceive Biggest Trend and Opportunity with Key Players like Coveris Holdings S.A, Schur Flexibles Group, International Paper Company
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the flexible packaging market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global flexible packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, due to several factors, about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecast in this report.
Flexible Packaging Market – An Overview
Flexible packaging is a format that is made up of various materials such as plastic, paper, metal, etc., and has the barrier property to protect products from contamination and the external environment. Flexible packaging is widely preferred due to its properties such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and light weight. There is the use of a wide variety of plastic polymers that include polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and nylon in producing films for flexible packaging. These plastic films are used to create products such pouches, bags, and other flexible products.
Asia Pacific (APAC) Region to Witness Growth Opportunities
The flexible packaging market in Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a dominant position in terms of market share, estimated to be ~41% in 2019 and ~45% by the end of the forecast period in the global flexible packaging market. China and India, together, are projected to account for ~57% of the APAC flexible packaging market in 2019. In the APAC region, India & China are the highly emerging markets for the extended growth of the flexible packaging market. The need for convenience packaging is the ongoing trend in the flexible packaging market in the Asia Pacific region. The packaging type that can increase the barrier property against the external environment, along with providing sustainability, raises the sales of flexible packaging in the market.
Global Flexible Packaging Market – Key Research Findings
- The global flexible packaging market is primarily dominated by manufacturers that are based in Europe and the APAC regions, in terms of market share. The markets in MEA and APAC are anticipated to experience very healthy CAGRs of ~5% and ~6%, respectively, during the period of 2019-2027. India, and China are dominating markets in the APAC region.
- Manufacturing companies of flexible packaging are engaged in innovations to improve the material used in the packaging of food products, and the introduction of sustainable, fully-recyclable, and high-barrier flexible packaging, with overall cost savings.
- Innovations are ongoing in flexible packaging solutions that can lower the amount of carbon footprint and overcome handling hurdles. For instance, a company launched a unique and recyclable packaging that can reduce its carbon footprint by up to 64%.