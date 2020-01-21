Flexible Glass Market and Forecast Study Launched

In 2018, the market size of Flexible Glass Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexible Glass .

This report studies the global market size of Flexible Glass , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Flexible Glass Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Flexible Glass history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Flexible Glass market, the following companies are covered:

Key Segments Covered

Flexible Glass Application in Display

Smartphone & tablets, curved TV, building mounted displays and wearables

Flexible Glass Application in Solar PV

Key Geographies Covered

Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea, China and others

Other Key Topics

Cost to replace plastic material with flexible glass in plastic flexible display, commercialization trends in the flexible glass industry, competitive benchmarking, consumer electronics market and solar PV production

Examples of key Companies Covered

Corning Inc., Asahi Glass Co., Scott AG and Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flexible Glass product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flexible Glass , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flexible Glass in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flexible Glass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flexible Glass breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Flexible Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flexible Glass sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.