Flexible Display Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Innolux Corp., AU Optronics Corp., Japan Display

Global Flexible Display Market was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 36.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 34.37% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Flexible Display Market include:

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corp.

AU Optronics Corp.

Japan Display

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp. (Foxconn)

Visionox Corporation

E Ink Holdings

Corning Incorporated