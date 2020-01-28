Fleet Management Software Market Expanding massive growth by 2027 thriving worldwide with major key players like TomTom, AT&T, Element Fleet Management, Fleetmatics Group, Freeway Fleet Systems

Fleet Management is a method which enables organizations to organize and coordinate the vehicles used by the businesses to reduce costs, enhance efficiency and provide compliance with regulations. Fleet management is commonly used by couriers, utilities, oil & gas delivery, repair as well as service industry businesses to ensure vehicle safety and use and allow real-time tracking. Usually, fleet management is linked with delivery cars and trucks, however other industries such as shipping utilizes fleet management technology as well. Fleet management software is the software installed for tracking the vehicles.

The fleet management software market is noticing high demand owing to increasing adoption of analytics related to fleet management from several diverse industries. These industries spend considerable share of their operational costs on transportation. Effectiveness of the fleet management solutions enables in reducing the operational cost by the activities including, driver management, vehicle monitoring and operations management. The adoption of fleet management solutions by these industries for lowering operation costs is anticipated to fuel the fleet management software market growth.

Top Key Players: TomTom N.V., AT&T Inc., Element Fleet Management Corp., Fleetmatics Group PLC, Freeway Fleet Systems, I.D. Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Magellan Navigation, Inc., MiTAC International Corporation, Wheels, Inc.

The “Global Fleet Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fleet management software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fleet management software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, solution, industry and geography. The global fleet management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fleet management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global fleet management software market is segmented based on deployment model, solution and industry. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into on premise, cloud and hybrid. The solution segment of the fleet management software market is classified into asset management, information management, driver management, safety and compliance management, risk management, operations management and other. Further, the industry segment is categorized into transportation, construction, manufacturing, retail, government and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fleet management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The fleet management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

