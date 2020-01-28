Fleet Management Software Industry: Global Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

The Fleet Management Software market report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future Assessment.

The Global Fleet Management Software Market accounted for US$ 15.81 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 54.05 Bn by 2027.

Smart fleet solutions are utilized to simplify the creation of effective maintenance plans in the automotive industry. These solutions incorporate AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance vehicle budget, driver management, fuel management, and vehicle telematics of aircraft & marine. It integrates commercial, technical, or operational requirements and restrictions. The solutions enable real-time fleet status and fleet data access to the fleet managers to enhance performance and increase driver productivity.

Due to the swift growth of the automobile industry, it is crucial for the fleet owners to fortify its core competency by adopting technologies such as cloud and big data analytics, which would generate a greater return on their investments. The current economy is driven by tough competition to acquire the major market proportion, which has forced fleet owners to convert their existing fleet networks into smart by leveraging the power of cloud computing, big data analytics, connectivity, and security.

In addition to the benefits of fleet management software, this digitalization revolution presents a massive opportunity for businesses to transform their business models and existing processes in order to increase operational efficiency and revenue. End-to-end business process optimization, operational efficiency, reduction of the cast, and human errors is some of the major drivers for cloud computing and big data analytics in any industry, including the fleet industry.

This paradigm shift from manual to digital technologies in the fleet management software market is anticipated to drive the growth of the fleet management software market in the near future.

GLOBAL FLEET MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Fleet Management Software Market by Solution

Operation Management

Asset Management

Driver Management

Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

Driver Information System

Others

Global Fleet Management Software Market by End-User

Manufacturing

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Construction

Others

Global Fleet Management Software Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Global Fleet Management Software Market – Companies Mentioned

GPS Insight

NexTraq LLC

Verizon Connect

ARI Fleet Management Company

Trimble Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

Wheels Inc.

Element Fleet Management Corp.

The overall global fleet management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global fleet management software market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the Fleet Management Software market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the fleet management software industry.

