Fleet Management Market Global Industry Analysis, Competitive Insight And Key Drivers; Research Report 2019 : 2024

The global fleet management market is estimated to grow from USD 15.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 32.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the fleet management market include increasing focus on operational efficiency and supportive governmental regulations. Other supportive factors include significant growth in fleet management solutions owing to declining IoT connectivity costs and increasing emphasis on cloud computing and data analytics. The market is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Fleet Management Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Fleet Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

On the basis of solutions and services the report includes primary types/elements of Global Fleet Management On the basis of end-user/application that are covered in the report are Commercial Fleets and Passenger Cars On the basis of region North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Global Fleet Management Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Fleet Management Market by Element

Solutions Operations Management Tracking and Geofencing Routing and Scheduling Fleet Maintenance and Diagnostics Performance Management Driver Management Fuel Management Fleet Analytics Others

Services Professional Services Consulting Operation Support & Maintenance



Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type

Commercial Fleet

Passenger Cars

Fleet Management Market by Region

APAC China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Rest of APAC

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



