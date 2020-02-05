Flax Seeds Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead

Flax seed is also known as common flax or linseed. Flax seed is a food and fiber crop, which is mostly gowning in cool regions such as Canada and the upper Midwestern United States. Canada is the world’s leading flax producer and exporter. It has great value because of its versatility in terms of nutritional benefits. Flax seeds can be used as whole or ground to use it as vegetable oil. Flax seeds are highly nutritious and has numerous health benefits like, it fights cancer and obesity, promotes weight loss, improves digestive system, balances hormone. Flax seeds are rich sources of Omega-3 fatty acid which is helps in lowering the blood pressure and blood cholesterol.

Market Drivers

Growing Consciousness about Health

High Demand for Industrial Flex Seed

Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Natural and Organic Food

Market Trend

Fuelling Adoption of sue to use in Animal Feed

Upsurging Demand for Functional Food

Growing Demand from End-User Industry Due to Presence of Fiber

Restraints

Rising Concern Related Health Disorders Like Bowel Obstructions

Opportunities

Increasing Demand due to High Use in Various Food Application

Growing demand due to Product Innovation and Launches

Challenges

Unregulated Consumption Causes Toxicity

The Global Flax Seeds Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Ground Flax Seed, Flax Seed Oil, Whole Flax Seed (Brown Raw, Brown Toasted, Golden Raw, Golden Toasted Flax Seeds)), Application (Animal Food, Food and Beverages, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel)

To comprehend Global Flax Seeds market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Flax Seeds market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

