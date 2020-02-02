Flaring Tool Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2017 – 2027
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global flaring tool market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global flaring tool market include:
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Malco Products
- Acme Tools
- SUPER TOOL Co. Ltd.
- MAXCLAW TOOLS CO., LTD.
- Entegris
- ROMAC INDUSTRIES, INC.
- Ferguson Enterprises, LLC
- Hilmor
- Fastenal Company
- SSP Fittings Corp.
- Arconic
Global Flaring Tool Market – Research Scope
The global flaring tool market can be segmented based on:
- Product
- Size
- Distribution Channel
- Application
- Industry
- Region
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Product
Based on product, the global flaring tool market can be divided into:
- Hammer Type Flaring Tool
- Double Flaring Tool
- Single Flaring Tool
- Degree Flaring Tool
- Hydraulic In-line Flaring Tool
- Combination Flaring Tool
- In-line Flaring Tool
- Pipe Flaring Tool
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Size
In terms of size, the global flaring tool market can be classified into:
- 1/8 inch
- 3/16 inch
- 1/4 inch
- 5/16 inch
- 3/8 inch
- 7/16 inch
- 1/2 inch
- 5/8 inch
- 3/4 inch
- Others
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Distribution Channel
In terms of distribution channel, the global flaring tool market can be segmented into:
- Direct sales
- Indirect sales
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Application
Based on application, the global flaring tool market can be categorized into:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Industry
In terms of industry, the global flaring tool market can be segregated into:
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Construction
- Defense & Aerospace
- Electronic
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Region
Based on region, the global flaring tool market can be divided into:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
