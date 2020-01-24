Flame Retardant Chemicals Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2023

The global consumption of flame retardant chemicals reached 5.6 billion pounds in 2017. The market should reach 6.9 billion pounds by 2023 from 5.8 billion pounds in 2018, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

This study is an in-depth evaluation of flame retardant chemicals by type and by end-use application over the years 2016-2022. The forecast will cover worldwide demand and be broken down by chemical type and application. Because electronics are so widely used in the world today and they are housed most often in plastics, this segment will be emphasized.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for flame-retardant chemicals.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Reviews of government regulations and their impact on the market, as they obligate manufacturers to add flame-retardant chemicals to a wide range of products used every day.

– Discussion of industry structure, including major suppliers.

– Evaluations of chemicals by retardant mechanism, by chemical type, and by end-use application.

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

Flame retardants have been used since Roman times for applications such as textiles and wood. The flame retardant industry expanded in the 1970s when synthetic

materials became popular in the manufacture of products. The demand for and the use of these flammable synthetic-based products led to governments around the world

requiring companies producing these synthetic products to make them safer from fire.

Therefore, in most countries, flame retardant chemicals are required and/or driven by government regulations.

Over the last 40 years, as flame retardant chemicals became widely used in furniture, electronics, textiles, construction and many other items in use daily, the negative side

effects of exposure to these chemicals have become apparent. These negative effects occurred directly by causing illness, or indirectly by causing damage to the

environment, resulting in illness.

Today, many organizations and governments are reassessing the benefits of flame retardants against the negative side effects that cause harm to human health or the

environment. Therefore, the flame retardant chemicals industry is in a state of transition, as some widely used flame retardant chemicals are being phased out. At the

same time, emerging technology provides promise for continued flame retardant protection while reducing or eliminating the toxic effects. Additionally, some states are

allowing the complete removal of flame retardant chemicals in some applications in an effort to give consumers the choice of avoiding exposure to their toxic effects.

Although this will have immediate health benefits to these consumers, they will be at risk should they experience a fire as they may not have the necessary protection.

SCOPE OF REPORT

