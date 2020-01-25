Flaked Shortenings Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2019 – 2027

Global Flaked Shortenings market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Flaked Shortenings market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Flaked Shortenings market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Flaked Shortenings market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

Based on nature, the global flaked shortenings market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

Based on industry, the global flaked shortenings market can be segmented as-

Bakery

Confectionary

Dessert

Beverages

Based on flavor, the global flaked shortenings market can be segmented as-

Butter

Vanilla

Strawberry

Orange

Based on the distribution channel, the global flaked shortening market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C

Store-based retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Wholesalers Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Global Flaked Shortenings: Key Players

The global flaked shortenings market is evolving due to the increase in the number of bakery product consumers. Manufacturers of flaked shortenings are also focusing on vegan flaked shortenings, due to the increasing number of vegans. Some of the global key manufacturers of flaked shortenings are AAK AB, Bunge Limited, Cargill. Except them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the flaked shortenings because of the growing market demand due to the increase in the number of bakery product consumers.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The growing number of bakery product consumers is the key factor in escalating the demand for the flaked shortenings. The bakery products which are mostly available in the market are prepared from both plant and animal-derived flaked shortenings. As the number of vegans is increasing these days, so the manufacturers should focus on plant-derived flaked shortenings. Manufacturers should also focus on fat content in the flaked shortenings because these flakes shortening have a very high amount of fat and cholesterol. Few companies have started manufacturing the fat-free flaked shortenings which are highly preferred by the consumers. Due to the increase in awareness about health and fitness among consumers, the demand for fat-free flaked shortenings is very high. New and existing players have a good opportunity, as they can advertise their product by providing an adequate awareness of the product like its fat-free nature, its number of end uses. By considering these factors, the market demand for flaked shortenings is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Huge demand for flaked shortenings product come from Asia and Europe due to a large number of bakeries in this region. Hence, manufacturers should focus on this region. Also, manufacturers of flaked shortenings should focus on the Americas, and the Asia Pacific as the vegan population in these regions is growing gradually as well as the fitness trend in these regions is growing tremendously.

The flaked shortenings market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the flaked shortenings market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, industry, and flavor and distribution channel.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The flaked shortenings market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the flaked shortenings market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

