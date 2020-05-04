Flaked Shortenings Market Estimated to Flourish by 2019 – 2029

Latest Report on the Flaked Shortenings Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Flaked Shortenings Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Flaked Shortenings Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Flaked Shortenings in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Flaked Shortenings Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Flaked Shortenings Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

Some of the major key players in global flaked shortenings are Cargill, Gateway Food Products, AAK USA, Inc., Bunge North America, Inc., Mulama Farms, Incorporated, Natu’oil Services Inc. and others. Due to the growing demands, many companies are taking an interest in investing in flaked shortenings market. An increasing number of industries are showing interest in investing in flaked shortenings market.

Opportunities for Global Flaked Shortenings

The consumption of ready-to-eat foods is increasing rapidly in developing countries which in turn increases the demand for flaked shortenings products. The increasing demand for natural and organic food products forces, manufacturers to invest and new develop products. Owing to that the vegetable-based fat i.e. flaked shortening are rising rapidly. The growing cafeteria culture, especially in developing countries has opened opportunities for innovative use of flaked shortenings. The ongoing trend of reducing Trans fats from food products promotes the use of additives like flaked shortenings. With the penetration of e-Commerce, manufacturers have an opportunity to sell their products via online portals all across the globe and thus increase market presence.

Global Flaked Shortenings Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the global flaked shortenings market can be segmented as Oceania, Latin America, East Asia, North America, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa. Developing countries like Brazil, Argentina, & Brazil are demonstrating increased demand in ready-to-eat products as well as bakery products and thus are expected to exhibit grow at a good pace in global flaked shortenings market.

