Fitness Equipment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Brunswick Corporation, Technogym S.p.A., Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, TRUE Fitness Technology

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Fitness Equipment Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Fitness Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Fitness Equipment market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Fitness Equipment players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Fitness Equipment industry situations. According to the research, the Fitness Equipment market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Fitness Equipment market.

Global Fitness Equipment Market was valued at USD 10.66 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.89 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.24 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Fitness Equipment Market include:

Brunswick Corporation

Technogym S.p.A.

Amer Sports Corporation

Nautilus

TRUE Fitness Technology

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co.

ICON Health & Fitness

Johnson Health Tech Co.

Core Health & Fitness LLC.