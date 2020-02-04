Fishing Rods Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2019 – 2029

Fishing Rods Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fishing Rods .

This industry study presents the Fishing Rods Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2019 – 2029. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Fishing Rods market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Fishing Rods Market report coverage:

The Fishing Rods Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Fishing Rods Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

Competition Landscape

The global fishing rods market is fragmented in nature, wherein the leading companies accounts for nearly one-fifth share of the market, while the rest is governed by emerging players. Leading players in the fishing rods market are focusing on enhancing their portfolio, while strengthening their distribution network, and appealing popular anglers to represent as their brand ambassadors, in a bid to enhance their brand image.

The fishing rods market continues to grow at a steady pace, registering low-to-moderate growth in developed markets, whereas a slightly better expansion in developing markets. Low-entry barriers led to an influx of startups in the fishing rods landscape, which further added to the already intense competition. While stronger distribution remains the mainstay of leading players in the fishing rods market, emerging players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with existing suppliers.

Identification and understanding of customer needs regarding the attributes of fishing rods is emerging as one of the key imperatives for the manufacturers of fishing rods. Companies emphasize extending their capabilities in regions showcasing high-growth opportunities, including APEJ and CIS & Russia, although Europe and North America have a large number of players. Focus of some companies’ remains on niche customers, who look for premium fishing rods, which has led to the introduction of innovative offerings by the market players to enhance their consumer base.



Additional Insights

Spinning Rods Remain the Top-Selling Category

The study finds that fishing enthusiasts continue to show a notable preference for spinning rods, which account for nearly 40% sales of fishing rods currently. User-friendly attributes and convenience of spinning rods, along with their versatile and low-cost nature, continue to underpin their preference among the fishing enthusiasts worldwide. Manufacturers are adopting novel techniques in the production of fishing rods, using materials that are far less susceptible to corrosion than their conventional counterparts. The study also opines that casting rods will continue to be another lucrative category in the fishing rods market, accounting for nearly one-fifth share of the market currently.

