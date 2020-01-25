Fishing Rods Market – Applications Insights by 2019 – 2029

Fishing Rods Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Fishing Rods Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Fishing Rods Market over the assessment period 2019 – 2029. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Fishing Rods Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Fishing Rods Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Fishing Rods Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Fishing Rods market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Fishing Rods Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Fishing Rods Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Fishing Rods Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Fishing Rods market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Fishing Rods Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Fishing Rods Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Fishing Rods Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competition Landscape

The global fishing rods market is fragmented in nature, wherein the leading companies accounts for nearly one-fifth share of the market, while the rest is governed by emerging players. Leading players in the fishing rods market are focusing on enhancing their portfolio, while strengthening their distribution network, and appealing popular anglers to represent as their brand ambassadors, in a bid to enhance their brand image.

The fishing rods market continues to grow at a steady pace, registering low-to-moderate growth in developed markets, whereas a slightly better expansion in developing markets. Low-entry barriers led to an influx of startups in the fishing rods landscape, which further added to the already intense competition. While stronger distribution remains the mainstay of leading players in the fishing rods market, emerging players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with existing suppliers.

Identification and understanding of customer needs regarding the attributes of fishing rods is emerging as one of the key imperatives for the manufacturers of fishing rods. Companies emphasize extending their capabilities in regions showcasing high-growth opportunities, including APEJ and CIS & Russia, although Europe and North America have a large number of players. Focus of some companies’ remains on niche customers, who look for premium fishing rods, which has led to the introduction of innovative offerings by the market players to enhance their consumer base.



Additional Insights

Spinning Rods Remain the Top-Selling Category

The study finds that fishing enthusiasts continue to show a notable preference for spinning rods, which account for nearly 40% sales of fishing rods currently. User-friendly attributes and convenience of spinning rods, along with their versatile and low-cost nature, continue to underpin their preference among the fishing enthusiasts worldwide. Manufacturers are adopting novel techniques in the production of fishing rods, using materials that are far less susceptible to corrosion than their conventional counterparts. The study also opines that casting rods will continue to be another lucrative category in the fishing rods market, accounting for nearly one-fifth share of the market currently.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The fishing rods market research study offers extensive analysis including market value and forecasts for the market based on a verified and effective research methodology. The research is based on extensive primary and secondary research data. Fact.MR analysts and experts are have verified the data gathered through research on the fishing rods market which adds to the reliability of the report. This fishing rods market study acts as a vital business tool that is an authentic source of information for the companies looking for business in the fishing rods market. Stakeholders are able to take informed decision and articulate key long-term growth strategies for the growth of their businesses.

