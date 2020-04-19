First anatomical reconstruction of a Denisovan

Unlike Homo sapiens (for obvious reasons) and Neanderthals (for whom researchers were able to analyze many remains), we know little about the anatomy of Denisova man.

The reason is that this hominid has been practically just discovered (the officialization arrived in 2010) and the whole set of remains we have of this group of humans is made of three teeth, a little finger and a piece of the lower jaw, all found in the homonymous route in Siberia.

Now a new study, conducted by Liran Carmel of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) and David Gokhman, currently a researcher at Stanford, provides what is defined in the press release as “the first reconstruction of the skeletal anatomy of the Denisovans.”

For some traits, these are unique hominids for others show similarities with both Neanderthal and us. Before carrying out the reconstruction, the researchers identified 56 unique anatomical features, namely those features that differentiate Denisovans from modern humans and Neanderthals. 34 of these characteristics concern the skull. The latter, in the Denisovans, was wider than both that of the Neanderthals and that of modern men.

To achieve these results, the researchers used an innovative method based on DNA methylation, thanks to which they found regions of the genome that differed from those of the other two groups.

Carmel himself also reports something interesting in the press release: “One of the most exciting moments happened a few weeks after we sent our peer review paper. Scientists discovered the jawbone of a Denisovan! We quickly compared this bone with our predictions and found that it matched perfectly. Without even thinking about it, we received independent confirmation of our ability to reconstruct entire anatomical profiles using the DNA we extracted from a single finger.”

Among the features similar to those of Neanderthal men are an inclined forehead, a slightly longer face, and a larger pelvic area. Among those similar to those of humans, there is a more developed dental arch and a wider skull.

Researchers hope that these models can help explain how the Denisovans survived the great cold of Siberia and perhaps suggest new clues about the reasons for their extinction, which occurred about 50,000 years ago.

The research was carried out by David Gokhman, Nadav Mishol, Marc de Manuel, David de Juan, Jonathan Shuqrun, Eran Meshorer, Tomas Marques-Bonet, Yoel Rak and Liran Carmel.

