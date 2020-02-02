Firewall as a Service Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Cato Networks

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Firewall as a Service Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Firewall as a Service market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Firewall as a Service market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Firewall as a Service players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Firewall as a Service industry situations. According to the research, the Firewall as a Service market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Firewall as a Service market.

Global Firewall as a Service Market was valued at USD 661.03 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3,987.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.90% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Firewall as a Service Market include:

Barracuda Networks

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Cato Networks

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies