Firestop Sealants Market Leading Players Envisioned By The Analysts Forecast

Firestop Sealants Market: Fire Abating Materials

Firestop sealants are extensively employed to resist the passage of smoke, flame, and water through construction joints and penetrations. These sealants are primarily used to aid motion including pipe vibration, water hammer, thermal expansion, and other normal building movements, without damaging the seal.

Firestop sealants primarily help seal small openings, up to 2 cm to 4 cm in diameter, in order to prevent fire from traveling to another area of a structure

Firestop sealants can get squashed under high compression. This is a major disadvantage of firestop sealants. Furthermore, under high tension, firestop sealants may get pulled away from the shoulders of the joint, at the time of fire.

In terms of material, the global firestop sealants market can be segmented into silicone, ablative, and intumescent. Silicone firestop sealants are elastic, help maintain stability during fluctuating temperatures, and provide resistance against chemicals, moisture, and weathering.

Ablative firestop sealants help absorb the energy of fire, and release it in the form of gases to form insulation

Intumescent firestop sealants are mainly used around plastic pipes or materials, which are connected through walls and floors. These sealants swell as soon as they are exposed to heat, thus increasing volume and decreasing the density of sealants.

Key Drivers of Firestop Sealants Market

Firestop sealants are extensively used in various applications including residential buildings, commercial buildings, industrial buildings, and others

Firestop sealants are employed in residential buildings in fire-rated gypsum wallboard partitions, concrete walls or floors, wood floors, and concrete or corrugated steel deck floor/ceiling assemblies

Growth of GDP and changes in economic conditions, rise in urbanization, and increase in investments in housing projects have led to an increase in space requirements across the globe. This is likely to increase residential construction worldwide. These factors are projected to drive the demand for firestop sealants due to its ability of resisting smoke, flame, and water through construction joints.

Electrical failures or malfunctions, mechanical failure, chemical spilling, etc. can cause fires in industrial buildings. Additionally, the presence of combustible dust in manufacturing sectors such as food, woodworking, chemical, metalworking, and pharmaceuticals is anticipated to drive the demand for firestop sealants in the near future.

Industrial buildings are more susceptible to vibration and movement of the various machineries and equipment. This makes the usage of effective firestop sealants a necessity in order to prevent the passage of fire from areas such as metal pipes, insulated metal pipes, plastic pipes, and connection joints in fire compartment walls and floors.

Asia Pacific Anticipated to Hold Major Share of Global Firestop Sealants Market

Geographically, the firestop sealants market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization, increase in housing requirements, and growth in governmental initiatives are likely to boost the construction sector in Asia Pacific. For instance, governmental programs in India, such as ‘Housing for All 2022’, the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, and the Aayushman Bharat program, are expected to drive the construction sector during the forecast period. Presence of binding safety norms in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings across the region is likely to boost the demand for firestop sealants in the near future.

The market in Europe and North America is mature, as it is dominated by large number of manufacturers. Furthermore, houses are primarily made of wood in these regions, especially in North America. This makes these regions more susceptible to flames. Additionally, the presence of stringent fire safety rules in these regions is expected to drive the firestop sealants market in the near future.

A few players dominate the market in Latin America. Major manufacturers of firestop sealants such as Hilti Corporation, The 3M Company, Sika AG, and Arkema S.A. are focusing on expanding their footprint across the region.

Middle East & Africa is the major hub of the oil & gas industry. The region is prone to fire risks. This is anticipated to drive the demand for firestop sealants in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Firestop Sealants Market

The global firestop sealants market is highly fragmented; it is dominated by large numbers of big manufacturers and a few small manufacturers. Key players operating in the global firestop sealants market include: