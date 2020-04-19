Fire Safety Equipment Market to reach $114.1 billion by 2026 | Honeywell International, Nittan Company Ltd., United Technologies Corporation

Global Fire Safety Equipment Market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Safety Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Fire Safety Equipment market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Fire Safety Equipment market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors Honeywell International, Nittan Company Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Siemens Building Technologies, Hochiki Corporation, Minimax Viking GmbH, Tyco International PLC, and Gentex Corporation among others.

The global fire safety equipment market is anticipated to reach around $114.1 billion by 2026.

In 2017, the industrial segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global fire safety equipment market.

The increasing loss of life and property due to fire accidents drives the growth of fire safety equipment market. Stringent government regulations regarding workplace safety, and growing automation in smart homes and buildings further accelerate the adoption of fire safety equipment. Increasing safety concerns, strict implementation of building safety codes, and growing demand from industries such as oil and gas, and mining among others further augment market growth. However, high costs of fire safety equipment limit the growth of the fire safety equipment market. New emerging markets, technological advancements, innovation in Scada solutions and advancements in wireless sensor networks would provide growth opportunities for fire safety equipment market in the coming years.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global fire safety equipment market. Introduction of stringent government regarding safety at workplace majorly drives the market growth in this region. Additionally, the increasing demand from the manufacturing and mining industries has accelerated the adoption of fire safety equipment in North America. The increasing automation in homes and buildings and mandates regarding implementation of building safety codes further supports market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and growth in manufacturing industries. Rising demand from healthcare, mining, and commercial sectors would supplement the market growth in this region.

Honeywell International, Nittan Company Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Siemens Building Technologies, Hochiki Corporation, Minimax Viking GmbH, Tyco International PLC, and Gentex Corporation among others.

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Fire Safety Equipment industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Fire Safety Equipment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Fire Safety Equipment based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Fire Safety Equipment Market.

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information the key players in the Global Fire Safety Equipment Market

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Fire Safety Equipment Market

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Fire Safety Equipment Market

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Fire Safety Equipment Market

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Fire Safety Equipment Market

The report covers the following chapters

Chapter 1: Fire Safety Equipment Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Fire Safety Equipment Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Fire Safety Equipment.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Fire Safety Equipment.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Fire Safety Equipment by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: Fire Safety Equipment Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Fire Safety Equipment Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Fire Safety Equipment.

Chapter 9: Fire Safety Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

