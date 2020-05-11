Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Surprising Growth| KANEKA, Turning Star, Delcotex, Glen Raven

The latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Fire Resistant Fabrics market. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers. The research study forecast Revenue Opportunities and Sales Volume Area taken into consideration the primaries from industry experts and includes relevant data such as (revenue, market Size, growth rate, and product price) by important players such as DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, TenCate Fabrics, Milliken & Company, The Mount Vernon Company, SSMInd, Inc., Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Delcotex, Glen Raven, Inc., LENZING AG, Newtex Industries, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Charles Parsons, Solvay, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Turning Star.

Global fire resistant fabrics market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in market value can be attributed to the growing industrialization, individual safety, increasing demand for fire resistant fabrics in home and commercial furnishing and increasing government initiatives.

This report focuses on the global Fire Resistant Fabrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fire Resistant Fabrics development in United States, Europe and China.

The Fire Resistant Fabrics report outfits graphical information with figures and pictures for elucidation. Regional market analysis that includes North America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe and South America are incorporated in the Fire Resistant Fabrics report. Definitions, Specifications and classifications by applications, manufacturing cost structure, raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process and industry chain structure is included in the Fire Resistant Fabrics report.

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation

By Application: Non-Apparel, Household & Industrial, Apparel, Protective Clothing, Interior Fabric for Transportation

By End User: Defense & Public Safety Services, Firefighting & Law Enforcement,Industrial, Oil & Gas

Competitive Analysis for Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market: DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, TenCate Fabrics, Milliken & Company, The Mount Vernon Company, SSMInd, Inc., Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Delcotex, Glen Raven, Inc., LENZING AG, Newtex Industries, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Charles Parsons, Solvay, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Turning Star. Furthermore the research is geographically segmented as : North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

Growing demand in end-user industries such as transport and aerospace industries which is driving the market growth

Rising need for fire resistant fabrics in home and commercial furnishing is a driver for this market

Strict rules and regulation regarding fire safety at workplace is driving the market growth

Increasing demand of developing an array of new variants from such fabrics assuring paramount performance and characteristics is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

High price and fluctuation in price of flame resistant fabrics is restraining the market growth

Lack of safety compliance and awareness among people is also hampering the market growth

Introduction about Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market by Application/End Users

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

(2013-2023) table defined for each application/end-users

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate

Fire Resistant Fabrics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Fire Resistant Fabrics (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

