Fire Resistant Fabrics Market 2020 Overview, Top Competitors and Industry Share and Size

With the increase in safety norms in emerging and developed nations, the demand for fire-resistant fabrics is expected to increase. Safety concerns for industrial workers is of top-most importance, and therefore, with the implementation of government stringent safety regulatory guidelines, industries are adopting fire-resistant cloths. Industrial standards and regulations, including the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and occupational safety and health standards (OSHA) regulations, have set codes, such as NFPA 70E and NFPA 2112, for worker safety. These codes have significantly contributed toward the growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market.

Some of the major reasons for the growth of the market include increase in safety concerns, stringent safety regulations, rapid growth of industrialization, and increase in usage of fire-resistant cloths in residential and commercial furnishings. With the continuous research and development (R&D) for safer industrial protective clothing, the demand for flame-resistant fabrics is expected to increase in the coming years, according to the study published by P&S Intelligence.

FIRE-RESISTANT FABRICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Apparel Fire-Resistant Fabrics

Non-Apparel Fire-Resistant Fabrics

By Application

Industrial Protective Clothing

Defense and Firefighting Services

Transportation Aerospace Automotive Railways Marine

Others

By Region