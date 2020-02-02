Fire Extinguisher Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Amerex Corporation, First Alert, JL Industries, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Fire Extinguisher Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Fire Extinguisher market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Fire Extinguisher market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Fire Extinguisher players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Fire Extinguisher industry situations. According to the research, the Fire Extinguisher market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Fire Extinguisher market.

Global Fire Extinguisher Market was valued at USD 2.91 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.58 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.86 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Fire Extinguisher Market include:

Amerex Corporation

First Alert

JL Industries

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG

United Technologies Corporation

Tyco Fire Products LP

Minimax GmbH & Company KG

Britannia Fire Ltd.